Five reasons to live in Auckland, New Zealand

Spectacular scenery and sailing provide a backdrop to one of the world’s most liveable cities

By Caroline Thorpe

A third of New Zealanders — 1.57m at the last estimate — live in Auckland. Situated on New Zealand’s North Island, the city is renowned for its scenery and high standard of living.

Quality of life

Auckland ranks consistently highly on living standards. The city has come third, behind Vienna and Zurich, in the annual Mercer Quality of Living ranking since 2011. The global ranking rates cities on factors such as transport, education, and health.

A family-friendly environment contributes to the city’s liveability

Improving infrastructure

Aucklanders are set to benefit from several key infrastructure upgrades in the coming years. These include the NZ$700m ($460m) New Zealand International Convention Centre, due to open in the city centre in 2020, and the City Rail Link, Auckland’s first underground railway, which is set for completion by 2024.

The underground City Rail Link should be up and running from 2024

Natural beauty

Centred around a narrow strip of land linking the Hauraki Gulf to the north-east and Manukau Harbour to the south-west, and surrounded by rainforest and dormant volcanic cones, Auckland and its environs are a breathtaking sight. They also provide an outdoor playground for hiking, snorkelling, fishing, biking and more. Nearby Rangitoto Island offers all of the above. Take a ferry from the downtown Auckland Ferry Terminal, or join a Fergs Kayaks tour and paddle there from Okahu Bay.

Rangitoto Island is a favourite destination for outdoor pursuits

World-class sailing

Auckland, “the City of Sails”, will host the prestigious America’s Cup yachting contest in March 2021. Until then, fans can set sail from Viaduct Harbour on a former America’s Cup vessel.

Sailing in Auckland harbour in a former America’s Cup yacht (right)

Barista brilliance

New Zealand takes its coffee seriously, even holding a two-day national festival of coffee each year, and Auckland is home to some of the country’s finest baristas. One such is Hoony Chae of Mojo Coffee, who qualified to represent New Zealand at the World Latte Art Championship in Berlin in June.

A creation of Mojo Coffee’s Hoony Chae

Photographs: Dreamstime; City Rail Link; Alamy; @barista_hoonychae/instagram