Five of the world’s best homes for sale for hosting guests after lockdown

By Elsa Court

For weekend guests

Situated in Coatesville, a rural community 16 miles north of central Auckland, the owners of this modern property can put up visitors from the city in the en suite bedroom in the separate pool house. On the market for NZD9m ($5.37m), the main house has four bedrooms, while the 6.5 acre grounds include a tennis court.

For treating guests like royalty

Located in the Parc des Ibis, a 20-minute drive west of Paris, this 11-bedroom villa was built in 1900 in the style of Louis XIV’s Grand Trianon Palace in nearby Versailles. The grounds include a separate caretaker’s dwelling, accommodation for other staff and a guest house with four suites. The property is available for €48m.

For family reunions

This 11-bedroom Seminole Beach estate in Florida has plenty of room for all the family: as well as four guest bedrooms in the main house, there is a guest house with a pair of two-bedroom apartments. The facilities should keep all generations happy: features of the $44.5m property include a swimming pool, home cinema, fitness centre, wine room, half basketball court and putting green.

For fishing parties

The 14 bedrooms at this ranch in the Chilcotin region of British Columbia, Canada, are spread over four properties: three in the main house, three each in the ranch manager’s house and separate staff quarters, and a further five en suite rooms in a dedicated guest house. The latter overlooks the Chilcotin River, a trout fishing hotspot. The property is on the market for $11m.

For visiting friends

Overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea at Porto Rotondo in north-eastern Sardinia, the landscaped grounds of this six-bedroom villa include separate guest and staff accommodation, each with one bedroom. There is also a swimming pool, sauna and Turkish bath. The guide price is €24m.