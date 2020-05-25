Five of the world’s best homes for sale for hobbyists

By Elsa Court

For craft projects

Creative types will value the peaceful craft studio on the upper floor of this waterfront property in Wardour, West Annapolis, Maryland, which has views of the Severn River. The water can also be seen from the dining room and screened porch of the five-bedroom family home, which is a five-minute drive from downtown Annapolis. It is on the market for $5.3m.

For artists

This newly renovated five-bedroom family home in the upmarket suburb of Devonport village, a 12-minute ferry ride from central Auckland, has a separate artist’s studio with an en-suite bathroom. Painters seeking inspiration may appreciate the property’s direct access to the beach. It is available for NZ$5m ($3m).

For barre enthusiasts

For those seeking to perfect their pirouette, this grand four-bedroom apartment in Paris’s 7th arrondissement includes a gym fitted with a ballet barre and floor-to-ceiling mirrors. The duplex apartment, available for €40m, has views of the Eiffel Tower, a short stroll away across the green expanse of the neighbouring Champ de Mars.

For musicians

The recording studio in this five-bedroom home in Alberta, Canada, houses the current owner’s music equipment including a mixing console, editing station, speakers and microphones. Other rock star features of the property include an indoor pool with a waterfall and a games room with a bar. It is on the market for CAD$7.85m ($5.6m).

For horse riding

This 90-hectare equestrian property in Belgium’s eastern Liege province has both indoor and outdoor dressage arenas, a “horse walker” exercise machine and 32 stables with room for more. The house itself has eight bedrooms, while the Amblève river runs through the surrounding pastures, providing a picturesque setting for hacks. The price is €12m.