Five reasons to live in Brighton, Melbourne

by Melissa Lawford

The beach

Only 13km from Melbourne’s city centre, Dendy Street Beach is famous for its colourful Victorian beach huts (“bathing boxes” to the locals). Brighton’s beaches provide a clean, safe swimming area with views of the city. It has limited surf, but good wind and is a prime destination for kitesurfers.

Brighton Baths Health Club

Fewer than 50 years after the city of Melbourne was founded, the Brighton Baths were built in 1881 as a centre of recreation. Today, they are some of the only caged open-water sea baths in Australia. The facilities include 50-metre lap lanes, a steam room overlooking Port Phillip Bay and a state of the art gym. The club is also home to the Brighton Sea Baths Icebergers, a passionate community of swimmers who use the pools all-year round, preferably without a wetsuit.

Royal Brighton Yacht Club

Founded in 1875, the Royal Brighton Yacht Club is one of Melbourne’s first clubs. Skippers include former Olympian Gary Sheard and America’s Cup winner John Bertrand. The level of competitive racing here is extremely high, but for the less-than-alpha sailor, the club provides lessons for all abilities. The marina and hardstand facilities are fully equipped and well situated in Middle Brighton.

Bay Street

Bay Street is a bustling corridor of shops and restaurants that runs from the seafront to Brighton East. For something more colourful than a flat white, Too Many Chiefs, a boutique café, recently made headlines with its “rainbow coffee” — a caffeine-free drink made from turmeric, beetroot and matcha, a finely powdered green tea.

Too Many Chiefs' 'rainbow coffee'

Coastal dining

At The Baths restaurant in Middle Brighton, salt-crusted rainbow trout from Victoria’s Goulburn Valley is on the menu. Perched above the water on the beachfront esplanade with beautiful sunset views across Port Phillip Bay, this venue is perfect for cocktails or a relaxed evening meal.

Photographs: Alamy; Getty Images; Dreamstime