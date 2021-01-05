The biggest home tech trends for 2021

By Adrian Justins

Before CES, the world’s biggest technology convention, gets under way next week, five industry experts predict the gadgets that might make their way into our homes this year.

Smart and sustainable solutions

The demand for smart home solutions will grow in 2021, predicts Stephanie Mackenzie, national sales manager at Stockland, one of Australia’s largest property developers, as homeowners seek automated convenience. “Customers are becoming more tech-savvy and open to digitising their home,” she says. “They [homeowners] are looking to integrate features such as switching on the heater or cooler half an hour before arriving home.”

However, while Mackenzie says Google Home — a smart home system with app and voice-control — will remain popular, she suggests some homeowners will prioritise sustainability rather than convenience. She predicts rising demand for residential solar power — solar panels connected to home storage batteries. “People love the idea of tracking their energy usage through an app, seeing how much they’re saving,” she says.

Bigger screens

The global pandemic’s toll on cinemas in 2020 has led consumers to recreate the cinematic experience at home, according to Laurence Mitchell, head of technology at the UK department store John Lewis. He predicts strong demand for large 8k televisions and home cinema projectors, along with “crystal clear sound solutions”.

“For 2021, we expect this trend of 75-inch televisions — and larger — and 130-inch projectors to continue as customers transform their living spaces into ‘at home’ theatres,” he says. With major sports events driving sales of large-screen displays, he predicts high demand for this year’s rescheduled Olympics and European Football Championship.

Mitchell also expects immersive entertainment to increase in popularity. Sales of the Oculus virtual reality headset were up 280 per cent in 2020 on the previous year. “We anticipate that this trend will continue in 2021 as more brands get on board,” he says.

Wellness fixes

The pandemic, and the shift to homeworking, has also escalated interest in health and wellbeing. Jan Vitrofsky, founder of HEDSouth, a US home integration company specialising in making properties “healthier” for their owners, expects no let up in demand this year for home wellness tech such as air purifiers and smart lighting.

“The most important elements for a healthy home are fresh air, clean water, lighting that is in harmony with our body’s circadian rhythm and comfort features such as temperature [control] and acoustical elements,” he says.

His company can install a whole-home wellness platform called Darwin, which automatically adjusts the intensity, colour and warmth of the lights according to the time of day “to provide the most optimal environment for our bodies and minds”.

Better connections

Like Vitrofsky, Peter Aylett, partner at HTE Acoustic Interior Design, based in Vicenza, Italy, predicts wellness tech will thrive. “2021 will see a surge in sleep tech including beds that monitor your sleep patterns and can subtly change your sleeping position automatically,” he says.

For any connected home product to work reliably a robust and effective data network is essential. Aylett says that while a wired network is the best solution, most of us use a wireless one. “Invest in great WiFi and everything else comes together,” he says.

He says that WiFi 6E, the latest industry standard will offer “faster speeds, better roaming and more reliable performance when multiple devices are connected at the same time.” Expect to see WiFi 6E products at CES and on sale throughout the year.

Home entertainment

Kim Jin-hong, senior vice-president and head of global marketing centre at LG Electronics, based in Seoul, agrees that customers want products that put residential entertaining on a par with going out. The new LG Signature wine cellar allows different wines to be stored at different temperatures and humidity levels. The app-controlled unit reduces vibrations and has a black mirrored door, which becomes translucent when touched and can be opened by voice command.

But it is LG’s OLED TV RX — a rollable screen that retracts into its stand and can transform into three viewing formats of different shapes and sizes — which encapsulates the trend for pushing the boundaries of home tech. “The TV enables owners to curate their living environment without having to permanently set aside space for a large, black screen that is only useful while turned on,” says Jin-hong.

The tech is already available in South Korea and Jin-hong says it will be rolled out (no pun intended) in territories including the US and Europe this year.

