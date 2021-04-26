Five of the world’s best homes for sale for outdoor entertaining

By Elsa Court

For a pool party

With a 15-metre swimming pool and covered terrace overlooking Sydney Harbour, this hillside home in the upmarket neighbourhood of Vaucluse has plenty to offer those looking to entertain outdoors. The seven-bedroom property, which has a 10-car garage and two-bedroom guest house, is on the market for A$40m ($30.6m).

For alfresco dining

The new residents of this $7.5m beachfront villa in the Turks and Caicos Islands district of Providenciales may find themselves becoming popular hosts when their guests visit the outdoor dining area (also main picture, above). The six-bedroom house, which is in the elevated Blue Mountain area, has expansive views of the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The property is a 10-minute drive from the international airport.

For playing games

One of the highlights of this 10-bedroom estate in Luberon, France, is its sheltered courtyard with a petanque pit and a heated swimming pool. With views over the village of Goult and the Ventoux mountain, the property also has a tennis court. It is available for €3.6m.

For a barbecue

This five-bedroom Los Angeles estate is set up for outdoor cooking: there are two barbecues, two fire pits and a pizza oven. There is also no need to go inside for a drink thanks to an outdoor keg tap. To build up an appetite, guests can practise their serve on the five-acre-estate’s tennis court, do some laps in the pool or take a stroll by the koi pond. All could be yours for $9m.

For an open-air cinema

Priced at €1.7m, this villa on the Greek island of Kefalonia has a large covered entertainment area and an outdoor screen for movie nights. In the daytime, visitors to the five-bedroom home can play croquet on the lawn.

Photography: Christie's International Real Estate; Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty; Vista Sotheby’s International Realty; Greece Sotheby’s International Realty