Five of the world’s best homes for sale with cinemas

With large screen entertainment on tap, just sit back, dim the lights and pop some corn

By Elsa Court

For family fun

Casa Mia, a beachside estate with 2.7 acres of land in the Bahamas, has a space dedicated to big screen entertainment. Other leisure features of the two-storey property, which is being marketed by Sotheby’s International Realty for $25.5m, include a games room.

For a cultural retreat

Built in 1927 for the daughter of business magnate Andrew Carnegie, this country estate in Millbrook, upstate New York, has been fully modernised to include a home cinema. The 10-bedroom mansion, available for $14m, also has a library and an artist’s studio.

For luxurious lounging

This contemporary six-bedroom bungalow, located near Orchard Road in downtown Singapore, boasts a fully-fitted home theatre with three large leather seats. The home, priced S$64m ($44.2m), also has an underground garage with space for 10 cars.

For refreshments

The cinema room of this eight-bedroom property in Cannes comes with a bar and a separate dance studio. There are panoramic views over the Mediterranean to tear you away from the screen. Priced at €64m.

For screenings

There is plenty of room for the family to get together to watch a film in the home cinema of this six-bedroom waterfront home in Naples, Florida. For those who prefer outdoor entertainment, the $17m property comes with a boat dock, a flat lift for kayaks and jet skis, and a saltwater infinity pool.