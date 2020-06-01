Five of the best homes for sale for relaxation and unwinding

By Elsa Court

For the ultimate soak

The master bathroom of this beachfront villa in the Bahamas is set up for a glorious soak in the bath: the generous sized tub overlooks the turquoise waters off the southern coast of New Providence island. A double shower adds a spa-like touch to the marble bathroom. For salt water relaxation, the six-bedroom property is located on 1.7 miles of private beach. It is available for $6.4m.

For massages

This 10-bedroom property in Cannes has a spa with a treatment room as well as a gym and swimming pool. Expansive views of the Mediterranean Sea and picturesque Cap d’Antibes offer further peace and tranquility. The villa is on the market for offers in excess of €20m.

For a steam bath

The amenities of this six-bedroom villa on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy include a hammam, which adjoins a gym. Outside, the newly built home has a sun deck and infinity pool that overlook the marine protected Marigot Bay. The property is priced at €12.8m.

For a Jacuzzi with a view

Located in Croatia’s Northern Velebit national park, this 39-bedroom property and estate includes a solarium, Turkish and Finnish saunas and a Jacuzzi with views of the Adriatic coast. Currently a hotel — with scope for conversion to a private home — it is on the market for €18m.

For sweating it out

The buyer of this five-bedroom property in the Rocky Mountains will be able to enjoy fresh alpine air — and then warm up in the sauna. Further spa facilities at the $19.95m home include a gym and treatment room, cutting out the need to make the five-minute drive to central Aspen for primping.