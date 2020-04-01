Five of the world’s best homes for sale with indoor fitness facilities

By Elsa Court

For swimmers

Villa Bernadotte (pictured above) in Schmargendorf-Dahlem, on the outskirts of Berlin, has a 4m x 9m heated indoor swimming pool for short laps. Comprising two 500 sq m apartments, the €25m eight-bedroom property is set up for intergenerational living.

For a workout

Located in Cannes’ prime residential neighbourhood of Californie Pézou, this nine-bedroom mansion has a gym equipped with a bike, treadmill, muscle-building apparatus, a cross trainer and a spa. The new-build property, which sits within 3,000 sq m of landscaped grounds and has a home cinema, is less than 10 minutes by car from the city centre and the Croisette beaches, a hotspot for runners. Priced €25m.

For sweating it out

Set in the Quinta da Baroneza gated community on the outskirts of São Paulo, this six-bedroom home has a spa area comprising two saunas, a jacuzzi and a heated swimming pool. Priced R$30m ($5.9m), the property is a 90-minute drive from the city centre.

For climbing

Located on the edge of the Deschutes National Forest in Oregon, this four-bedroom house boasts a “fun room” which includes a climbing wall, gym and full-sized bocce ball court. The master bedroom enjoys views of the Cascade mountains. Sotheby’s International Realty is marketing the home for $3.25m.

For squash

Palacio Jazmines boasts a squash court with a viewing area for spectators, plus other fitness facilities including a gym, golf simulator and massage room. The nine-bedroom home, on the edge of a hill in Bosque de las Lomas, Mexico City, could be yours for $7.9m.