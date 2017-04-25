A taste of Boston, Massachusetts

by Hannah Roberts

Boston’s HarborWalk, a 43-mile boardwalk on the shore that wends its way past former brick warehouses, piers, locks and wharfs, offers a unique view of the inner harbour traffic. In the summer, ferries serve the Boston Harbor Islands, a national park encompassing 34 islands and peninsulas.

The lobster roll — a steamed hot-dog bun packed with juicy lobster meat — is a Boston summer staple. The lobster, usually knuckle and claw chunks, is mixed with hot butter or mayonnaise, lettuce, lemon juice, salt and pepper. It can also contain celery.

One of the freshest and tastiest lobster rolls can be found at James Hook & Co. Housed in a somewhat spartan shanty on the waterfront, it has no frills and small tables and chairs, but this family-owned fishery has been an institution in the city since 1925. Their lobsters are reputed to be the biggest in Boston.

The legacy of Irish immigrants makes it easy to find a beer in any number of traditional pubs around the city.

Photographs: Nick Higham/Alamy; August Robyn/Alamy; Daniel Logan/Alamy