Five of the best homes with vineyards for sale

By George Upton

For a Portuguese palace

Anyone familiar with the work of Portuguese movie director Manoel de Oliveira will probably recognise this opulent blue-tiled palace from his 2005 film, Magic Mirror. The 15-bedroom property was built at the end of the 19th century in the north of Portugal and has been carefully maintained by several generations of the same family (when the film was released, many cinemagoers questioned if the house was real or an elaborate set). Priced at €7.5mn, the palace is on the market for the first time in its history. With a 12-hectare vineyard, the fully equipped cellar has the capacity to produce 275,000 litres of the Loureiro, Trajadura and Pedernã varieties of vinho verde (green wine) each year. The residence features original wood panelling, mouldings and frescoed walls.

For a Tuscan retreat

Located in the rolling Tuscan countryside, a 30 minute drive from Siena, this 40-bedroom multipurpose estate has a long history producing both olive oil and Rosso di Toscana IGT wine. The main manor house dates from the 17th century and has six large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a chapel and a cellar for wine production, while other buildings house further accommodation. Listed for €3.95mn, the property is established as an agriturismo with a full professional kitchen but can be reconverted for use solely as a principal or secondary residence.

For a traditional winemaking château

This eight-bed room château in Bordeaux is on the market for €10.5mn. While, elsewhere in France, the term “château” refers to a large country house that typically belongs to an aristocratic family, in the Bordeaux region the word designates a wine-growing estate (in much the same way that domaine does in Burgundy). The 19th-century manor house fits the bill in both senses of the word. The stately main house looks out over 23 hectares of Saint-Emilion vineyard (main picture, top) while separate buildings contain further accommodation, offices, winemaking equipment and a tasting room.

For a picturesque English setting

The UK does not have a long-established tradition of viticulture but in recent years it has been earning respect on the continent — and this six-bedroom, Grade II-listed house demonstrates that winemaking can be done in a quintessentially English way. Situated in the picturesque Suffolk village of Fressingfield, the £1.25mn house dates from the 17th century. Many of its period features have been preserved including exposed timber beams, brick and terracotta flooring and original fireplaces. Landscaped gardens lead to a tranquil vineyard planted with 35-year-old Bacchus vines, which are harvested each year with help from local volunteers.

For a sustainable northern Californian lifestyle

This three-bedroom estate is situated on an elevated site in the Anderson Valley, in northern California’s temperate Mendocino county. The southern slopes below the property have been planted with pinot noir and pinot gris vines, while decking on both sides of the house offers expansive views of the densely forested mountains. As well as an adjacent winery building and a small cottage, this licensed wine facility benefits from solar panels and wind turbines, which make the estate sustainable and self-sufficient. The property is listed for $1.75mn.

Photography: Christie’s International Real Estate; Bordeaux Sotheby's International Realty; Strutt & Parker; Michael Martin for Sotheby’s International Realty