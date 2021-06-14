Five of the world’s best homes for sale for golfers

By Elsa Court

For access to a major course

Torrey Pines Golf Club, which will host the US Open major championship later this week, is less than a 15-minute drive from this spacious gated home in Del Mar, southern California. With local residents qualifying for discounted green fees, the new owners of the four-bedroom home can practise their swing on the club’s two 18-hole courses. Other perks of the $9.8m property include an elevated poolside terrace with views of the Pacific Ocean.

For fairway views

According to recent research from Savills, proximity to a golf course was an important factor for 63 per cent of home buyers they spoke to in Portugal. This four-bedroom villa might be just the ticket: it is located in the popular Pinheiros Altos Golf Resort in the Algarve. The property has a swimming pool and fairway views, and could be yours for €1.8m.

For golfing tradition

This timber-framed house in Sandwich in Kent is a five-minute drive from Royal St George’s Golf Club, host of next month’s 149th Open Championship, the world’s oldest major golf tournament. The Grade II-listed property, located within the medieval walls of the historic town, has four bedrooms and a two-room home office in the garden. It is priced at £799,000.

For one of the world's best courses

Located on the north-eastern coast of New Zealand’s North Island, Tara Iti ranks second on Golf Digest’s list of the world’s greatest courses. The scenic Mangawhai Golf Club is also nearby. Both are less than 15 minutes drive from this six-bedroom property (also main pic, above), which is surrounded by 20 acres of forest and bush, and has panoramic views of the Brynderwyn Hills. It is on the market for NZ$9m ($6.54m).

For golf on your doorstep

Residents of this four-bedroom house in the Fancourt resort in South Africa’s Western Cape can watch over the 16th hole of the Montagu Golf Course from the property’s south-facing terrace. The home’s open-plan kitchen leads out to this sheltered terrace, which is equipped with a braai (a South African BBQ grill), ideal for alfresco family dinners. The asking price is R11m ($800,000).

