Garden planning trends for 2022

Garden designer Charlotte Rowe — entertaining

“The continued use of gardens as outdoor entertainment spaces is a key trend for 2022. As we — hopefully — ease out of the pandemic, people will remain cautious for a while yet and those of us living in unpredictable climates will need a bit of cover, warmth and light in our gardens. So arbours, awnings, fireplaces, firepits and good garden lighting will be key elements of gardens and courtyards, particularly in, but not limited to, town gardens.

“I have designed more than 250 gardens and we always include discreet lighting as it extends the use and visual effect of a garden.”

Outdoor lighting illuminates entertaining areas in the 39-acre grounds of Villa Nafissa, Rancho Santa Fe, California, where the gardens (also main picture, above) are inspired by Claude Monet’s garden in Giverny. The property, which is on the market for $35m, has 17 bedrooms, split between the main residence and two guest houses.

Landscape designer and horticulturist Dan Pearson — rewilding

“With increasing global awareness of climate change and the associated environmental and ecological repercussions, the idea of rewilding will become more mainstream and enter the domestic arena this year. Our gardens can make us feel more connected to the wider natural world and they can be havens not just for humans but for the wildlife and invisible organisms we share them with.

“There is a growing movement towards being genuinely organic, an interest in plantings that are more naturalistic and which support biodiversity, and greater focus on gardening for holistic ecological balance, and physical and mental wellbeing. Related to this, the desire to eat seasonally and to know exactly where our food has come from will spur more people to grow their own.”

Informal planting, which blends with the natural environment, is a feature of the one-acre garden of this four-bedroom farmhouse in rural Dorset, England. The property is priced at £895,000.

Rosy Hardy, owner of Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants — colourful blooms

“One of the strongest trends I see for gardens in 2022 is a move towards a more naturalistic planting style with emphasis on plants that offer colour, a long season of interest and which are pollinator and wildlife friendly.

“I think that the simple Calendula could be set to make a resurgence in our gardens this year. It is easy to grow from seed, provides a warm shot of yellow or orange flowers for a long period and is not only attractive to gardeners but also to a wide range of pollinating insects.”

Splashes of floral colour catch the eye in the 1.5-acre garden of this €5.2m Andalusian villa. The lush grounds of the six-bedroom house also include a paved courtyard, palm trees and a swimming pool.

Landscape architect Kim Wilkie — productive gardens

“Concerns about food, climate and wildlife are encouraging owners away from decorative design towards productive gardens and regenerative farming. Restoring the health of soil and water have become top priorities. There is a fresh appreciation of the simple beauty of well farmed land, wood pasture, clear streams and traditional rare breed grazing.

“Artist Samuel Palmer’s paintings of a gently tended English Arcadia have more appeal than controlled formalism, and the 18th-century idea of bringing animals close up to the house seems right and relevant. The sounds, smells and animation of a landscape full of life and health is becoming more important than the Instagram visual.”

The Sopwell Hall estate in County Tipperary, Ireland, offered for €8.5m, has such a landscape. The main 10-bedroom, 18th-century house is set within 300 acres of woodland and park, perfect for grazing.

Garden designer and TV presenter Arit Anderson — high-maintenance plots

“Last year saw us return to gardening like never before, so for 2022 high maintenance is back on trend. During the pandemic, pursuits that help our wellbeing have become important. The shift in our relationship with time means extra moments in the garden for many.

“Whether it is creating wildlife spaces or growing our own vegetables, by doing more we pay more attention to our plot, and can work out what it needs. Plan beneficial successional planting, starting with spring bulbs such as snowdrops, winter aconite and crocus to provide early nectar before the summer floral favourites appear, through to the autumn and winter berries found on honeysuckle and hawthorn to feed the birds.”

The green-fingered will be kept busy year-round at this Moroccan palace, which has both vegetable and rose gardens among its 3.5-acre grounds. The property has four bedrooms in the main house and a fifth in a guest house. It is on the market for offers over €10m.

