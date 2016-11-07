Five reasons to live in Kitsilano, Vancouver

This Canadian city is much envied for its spectacular mountain-to-ocean setting

by Jonathan Smith

Natural beauty

Vancouver is much envied for its spectacular mountain-to-ocean setting, and the seaside neighbourhood of Kitsilano takes full advantage of this privileged location. Kitsilano beach is regarded as one of the best in Vancouver, and locals enjoy picture-postcard views across English Bay, taking in the downtown skyline, Stanley Park and the North Shore Mountains beyond.

Paddle, pedal and piste

An active lifestyle is de rigueur in Vancouver, and nowhere more so than in Kitsilano, birthplace of the Lululemon athletic-wear brand. Kayaking and stand-up paddle-boarding give a new perspective on city views, and a waterfront cycle path links to a good network of routes in one of North America’s more bike-friendly cities.

Vancouver’s new Mobi bike-hire scheme already has a number of docking stations in Kitsilano.

The world-class ski resort of Whistler is just over 120km or 90 minutes’ drive from Vancouver, while the more modest slopes of Grouse Mountain are right on the edge of the city.

The ski resort of Whistler is about 90 minutes’ drive from Vancouver

Read the FT’s article on buying a high-end home in Canada’s Kicking Horse or Whistler here.

Culture in the park

At the eastern end of Kitsilano, Vanier Park is home to both the Museum of Vancouver and the HR MacMillan Space Centre.

The HR MacMillan Space Centre

Each year the park also hosts the long-established and critically acclaimed Bard on the Beach Shakespeare festival. More than 100,000 people attended the summer-long season in 2016. Occupying a small headland at the entrance to False Creek, which is also the location of Science World, Vanier Park is a prime spot to enjoy those views.

Science World

Canada’s biggest swimming pool

Kitsilano boasts the longest swimming pool in Canada. At a lung-busting 137 metres, Kits pool is almost three times the length of an Olympic pool. The only heated saltwater pool in Vancouver, it is open from May to September and is located at the southern end of Kitsilano beach.

West Fourth Avenue

One of Vancouver’s major shopping streets, West Fourth Avenue is also among the city’s best areas to eat. Retailers include big-name brands, such as Lululemon, as well as independent boutiques. Numerous yoga studios, bike shops and outdoor clothing specialists reflect the city’s active lifestyle. Kitsilano’s restaurant scene rivals downtown Vancouver, with most of the action taking place on West Fourth.

Kitsilano is the birthplace of Lululemon

Fable, which describes itself as “farm to table”, sources ingredients locally and is a popular place for weekend brunch. Bishop’s is a long-established fine-dining restaurant, while more casual options include the veggie Naam and Las Margaritas for Mexican.



Photographs: Corbis via Getty Images, Alamy; Getty Images; Dreamstime