Five of the world’s best homes for sale with integral nightlife

From nightclubs and ballrooms to karaoke rooms and lounge bars, prime property where staying in is as good as going out

By Elsa Court

For dancing the night away

Residents of this nine-bedroom Venetian-inspired villa in Cannes can throw shapes in the property's own nightclub, complete with dance floor and bar. With other amenities including a cinema, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a hammam, there is little need to leave home for entertainment. The villa sits on a 2.4-hectare plot, which includes a lake and woodlands. It is on the market for €120m.

For a sing song

Crooners can perform with no fear of public embarrassment in the soundproofed karaoke and home cinema room in this four-bedroom home in southern Kyiv, Ukraine. The $5m property also has a gym and steam room.

For cocktail hour

The new owners of this six-bedroom oceanfront villa in Florida can sip cocktails at home at the lounge’s bar (main picture), which has stools and a fridge space. The $35m property, which comes with a two-bedroom guesthouse, is on a stretch of Manalapan coastline between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.

For a waltz

Nestled in the hills outside Piacenza, about 90km south of Milan, this six-bedroom villa has a 20m x 5m ballroom on the first floor in which to perfect your waltz, tango or salsa. The neoclassical home, which is being sold with a church, 13-suite hotel and nine apartments, is priced at €4.97m.

For a night at the movies

The 10-seat cinema in this mansion in Caesarea, Israel, will satisfy film fans eager to catch the latest releases on their own big screen. The 10-bedroom property also has a poker and cigar room and a grand dining room, which seats 25. It is on the market for $19m.

Photographs: Christie’s International Real Estate; Côte d'Azur Sotheby’s International Realty; Ukraine Sotheby’s International Realty; Italy Sotheby’s International Realty; Israel Sotheby's International Realty