Five of the world’s best homes for sale with integral nightlife

By Elsa Court
For dancing the night away
Residents of this nine-bedroom Venetian-inspired villa in Cannes can throw shapes in the property's own nightclub, complete with dance floor and bar. With other amenities including a cinema, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a hammam, there is little need to leave home for entertainment. The villa sits on a 2.4-hectare plot, which includes a lake and woodlands. It is on the market for €120m.
For a sing song
Crooners can perform with no fear of public embarrassment in the soundproofed karaoke and home cinema room in this four-bedroom home in southern Kyiv, Ukraine. The $5m property also has a gym and steam room.
For cocktail hour
The new owners of this six-bedroom oceanfront villa in Florida can sip cocktails at home at the lounge’s bar (main picture), which has stools and a fridge space. The $35m property, which comes with a two-bedroom guesthouse, is on a stretch of Manalapan coastline between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.
For a waltz
Nestled in the hills outside Piacenza, about 90km south of Milan, this six-bedroom villa has a 20m x 5m ballroom on the first floor in which to perfect your waltz, tango or salsa. The neoclassical home, which is being sold with a church, 13-suite hotel and nine apartments, is priced at €4.97m.
For a night at the movies
The 10-seat cinema in this mansion in Caesarea, Israel, will satisfy film fans eager to catch the latest releases on their own big screen. The 10-bedroom property also has a poker and cigar room and a grand dining room, which seats 25. It is on the market for $19m.
Photographs: Christie’s International Real Estate; Côte d'Azur Sotheby’s International Realty; Ukraine Sotheby’s International Realty; Italy Sotheby’s International Realty; Israel Sotheby's International Realty