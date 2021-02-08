Five of the world’s best homes for sale with stunning staircases

By Kate Youde

For making an entrance

Visitors to this seven-bedroom Chilean mansion are greeted by a double-height entrance hall with an imposing set of marble stairs, a wraparound balcony and a stained glass cupola. Situated about 20km north-east of central Santiago, the house is on the market for $8.1m.

For treading lightly

A large skylight floods the open-tread oval staircase of this waterfront Floridian home with natural light. The contemporary design continues throughout the five-bedroom property, which sits at the southern tip of Rivo Alto island in Miami’s Venetian Islands. A boat lift and dock are included in the $20m asking price.

For a beautiful balustrade

The wooden stairs of this early 20th-century villa, situated less than 2km from Florence’s Duomo, are framed by an intricate black iron railing with a floral motif, which complements the Florentine lily designs on the floors. The four-bedroom house, restored in 2011, comes with well-maintained gardens, an orchard and outdoor swimming pool. All could be yours for €7.45m.

For contemporary curves

A concrete and glass spiral staircase (also main picture, above) makes a striking first impression in the entrance hall of this modern nine-bedroom villa in Nueva Andalucía, an upmarket neighbourhood of Marbella. The €11.8m property features indoor and outdoor pools and, in case the new owners prefer not to climb the dramatic steps, there is also a lift.

For sweeping down to dinner

The elegant monochrome double staircase in the nine-bedroom main house of this newly built estate in the Bahamas provides the perfect backdrop for showing off new eveningwear. Other features of the 20,000 sq ft property, priced at $32m, include a private beach and dock, an infinity pool, built-in fish tanks and a two-bedroom guest cottage.

Photographs: Savills; Chile Sotheby’s International Realty; Berkshire Hathaway; Christie’s International Real Estate; Knight Frank; Damianos Sotheby's International Realty