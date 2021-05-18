Five of the world’s best homes for sale with rooftop terraces

By Elsa Court

For mountain views

Residents of this two-bedroom apartment in the affluent suburban neighbourhood of La Dehesa, in the north-east of the Chilean capital Santiago, will not need to leave their home to enjoy the dramatic scenery of the nearby Andes mountains. The property’s roof terrace, which is equipped with a BBQ area and a hot tub, makes for a scenic outdoor lounge space. The penthouse is on the market for 773m Chilean pesos ($1.1m).

For an elevated garden

Lucky are the city dwellers who have access to a private garden. The decked 2,600 sq ft terrace of this four-bedroom apartment in London’s Fitzrovia offers enough outdoor space for an array of potted plants and small trees. At the heart of this leafy lookout is a lounge area, while there is also space to dine and sunbathe (when the British weather permits). All could be yours for £11m.

For alfresco dining

The rooftop garden of this five-bedroom apartment in Mexico City’s desirable Los Alpes district is equipped with a covered pizza oven and grill. With plenty of space for a large table, the $4.2m home is comfortably set up for eating outdoors while enjoying panoramic views of the city.

For fun and games

The current owners of this three-bedroom villa in Cannes’ upscale Basse Californie neighbourhood have taken full advantage of its sunny terrace with panoramic sea views (also main picture, above). The 750 sq m rooftop doubles as a mini spa and recreation area thanks to its hot tub and bowls court. There is space for the new owners to add a swimming pool. The asking price is €5m.

For a private swim

The spacious rooftop terrace of this seven-bedroom waterfront villa in Miami’s Venetian Islands has unimpeded views of the city’s skyline and a glass-walled infinity pool. Priced at $21.5m, the property includes an automated smart home system for operating the lights, sound (including the pool’s underwater speaker) and other electrical features.

Photography: Christie's International Real Estate; Chile Sotheby's International Realty; Savills; Mexico Sotheby's International Realty; One Sotheby's International Realty