Five of the world’s best homes for sale for living in splendid isolation

By Elsa Court

For a mountain retreat

Located in Colorado’s Vail Valley within a 30-minute drive of Beaver Creek ski resort, this 439-acre mountain retreat has unobstructed views of the Rocky Mountains’ Gore Range and the White River National Forest. The 23-bedroom estate has its own petrol station, rock climbing wall and Olympic-size swimming pool. It is on the market for $78m.

For a riverside escape

This beef cattle breeding farm in rural Western Australia has more than 1,500 hectares of land, with 10km of the Collie River running through it. The 10-bedroom home, situated 18km from the coast and a two-hour drive south of Perth, enjoys views of the adjoining Wellington National Park. It is available for A$100m ($71.5m).

For rural life

Anyone craving the countryside will enjoy the seclusion of Mendham Priory, a Grade II-listed house surrounded by 27.5 acres of its own land. Priced at £2.4m, the six-bedroom house sits in an elevated position overlooking the Waveney Valley in rural Suffolk.

For an Italian idyll

This 220-hectare estate (also main picture) sits among the rolling Piacenza hills, around 90km south of Milan by road. The six-bedroom manor house is surrounded by lakes, grapevines, meadows, and beech and chestnut woods. It has a guide price of €13.7m.

For a breath of sea air

This Portuguese coastal villa in the Algarve, about 70 minutes from Faro Airport with its international connections, enjoys views over the Atlantic from its terrace and outdoor swimming pool. The seven-bedroom property has a gym, Jacuzzi and sauna, and is less than a 15-minute drive from the surfing spot of Praia da Amoreira. It is priced €3.25m.

Photographs: Sotheby’s International Realty; Christie’s International Real Estate