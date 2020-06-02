Five of the world’s best homes for sale for wellbeing

By Elsa Court

For living in the moment

For those seeking to achieve mindfulness, this family estate on the upmarket Peninsula Papagayo, in the Guanacaste province of Costa Rica, has an outdoor terrace and deck that doubles as a meditation area. The main three-bedroom house of the six-bedroom domain has an infinity pool. The property is available for $12m.

For perfecting your downward dog

Those practising yoga at home will appreciate the studio of this four-room property in Laguna Beach, California. For peaceful contemplation, the $8m property’s main outside deck offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

For a good night’s sleep

The seafront location of this renovated apartment in Monaco is perfect for those who enjoy being lulled to sleep by the sound of waves. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the one-bedroom flat has a balcony with views of Port Hercule and the Rock of Monaco, which is illuminated at night. The property is priced €6.9m.

For a spiritual connection

This former Franciscan convent in Italy’s Umbria region (also main picture) includes two villas, three apartments and a church with a restored original choir. Enjoying privacy among the hills and less than two hours from Rome’s two main airports, the 18-bedroom rural home has an internal cloister and nine hectares of land, including a terraced garden with panoramic views. It is available for €2.5m.

For organic produce

Buyers of this Grade-II listed Georgian house in Shropshire, UK, can grow their own organic food within the partly walled vegetable garden of the property’s roughly 13.5 acres. Located six miles north-west of Shrewsbury, the seven-bedroom country home has a number of outbuildings ideal for use as potting and garden sheds. It is on the market for £2m.