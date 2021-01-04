Five of the world’s best homes for sale for keeping New Year resolutions

By Elsa Court

For keeping fit

The buyer of this new five-bedroom villa (pictured above) on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai will have no excuse to skip workouts. As well as an indoor lap pool and larger outdoor swimming pool, the property also has indoor and outdoor gyms. There is a Jacuzzi in the master suite for winding down post-exercise. The house is on the market for Dh68m ($18.6m).

For eating healthily

The restored 19th-century formal garden of this Maryland estate includes a 50ft x 50ft herb and vegetable garden, which currently grows organic produce year-round. Residents of the 14-bedroom neoclassical main house, which has a 3,000-bottle wine cellar and a butler’s pantry, can serve up meals made using their harvest in a formal dining room that seats up to 28 people. The grounds include 2,100ft of waterfront on the Miles River and a sandy beach. It is available for $40m.

For developing a new skill

This six-bedroom home in the upscale Parisian suburb of Saint-Cloud is perfect for those whose new year pledge is to finally learn a musical instrument. The soundproof music room allows for practice at any time, day or night, without interfering with the rest of the family’s activities (or sleep). Two terraces offer panoramic views of the French capital. All could be yours for €5.5m.

For reducing stress

Yoga, known to help maintain good mental health, now offers a break in busy work-from-home routines. This recently built villa with sea views on the island of Corfu, off Greece’s north-western coast, has a spacious yoga studio plus a Swedish sauna — ideal for those resolved to tend to their personal wellbeing in 2021. The five-bedroom property, on the market for €3.9m, also has access to the beach and boasts a home cinema for relaxed evenings.

For getting organised

Have you pledged to declutter and get organised this year? Floor-to-ceiling custom shelving in the office of this 1940s six-bedroom home in Patagonia, Argentina, provides ample storage space for books, files, stationery or objets d’art. A separate five-bedroom staff house includes garaging, a workshop and storage rooms. The property is on offer for $1.95m.

Photographs: Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty; Christie’s International Realty; Greece Sotheby's International Realty