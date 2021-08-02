Five of the best homes for sale in Edinburgh

By Elsa Court

For working from home

The light study of this three-level duplex within a townhouse in Stockbridge offers a private space for those working from home. Otherwise it could make a fifth bedroom. For those needing to travel for work, it is a 20-minute drive from Edinburgh Airport, a half-hour walk from Waverley Station and a 20-minute walk to the city’s financial hub, home to the headquarters of companies including Scottish Widows and Standard Life. The property is priced at £975,000.

For a rooftop terrace

Also in Stockbridge, this three-bedroom townhouse in a converted red sandstone building benefits from a panoramic rooftop terrace and conservatory, providing lounging and entertaining areas for fine days. Access to the top level of the property is via a spiral staircase from the third storey, below. The home is on the market for £1m.

For families

The open-plan layout of the kitchen, dining and living areas of this six-bedroom detached house makes it ideal for family living. Situated in the residential neighbourhood of Cramond, five miles west of Edinburgh city centre, the property is well located for schools: it is within a five-minute walk of Cargilfield Prep School for three to 13-year-olds and within a 15-minute drive of fellow independent schools Fettes College and the Edinburgh Academy. The house is available for £1.35m.

For period features

A raised cupola with a plaster frieze by the Scottish sculptor John Henning is among the neoclassical features of this five-bedroom apartment, spread across the first and second floors of a double-fronted Georgian townhouse (main picture, above) in the city’s Abbeyhill neighbourhood. Elsewhere there is an ornately carved wooden fireplace and moulded cornices. Upstairs, a section of the roof, accessed from one of the £1.2m home’s bedrooms, offers views of Arthur's Seat and Holyrood Palace.

For a garden

Located north of the city centre in the Trinity residential district, this semi-detached house has a south-facing garden with a large lawn, flower beds and patios for sitting or dining outdoors on warmer days. Inside, there are five bedrooms, and a sunroom with double doors leading out onto decking. All could be yours for £1.05m.

Photography: Knight Frank; Savills; Strutt & Parker