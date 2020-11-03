The best tech for the bathroom

By Adrian Justins

This modern seven-bedroom villa in Vale de Lobo, 30 minutes' drive from Faro, Portugal, has 13,175 sq ft of bright and airy living space. The €11m property, which has sea-views, comes with seven bathrooms including the one above.

With its clean, contemporary styling, the room is the ideal backdrop for the gadgets we have rounded up here. All are designed to enhance your daily ablutions.

ProofVision mirror television, £1,995

With a heated element to prevent misting, this 43-inch mirror, available from Keene, doubles as a high-definition television thanks to its built-in Freeview tuner and remote control. Video inputs can be connected to an external entertainment system such as a Sky box, while a USB input enables it to be used as a screen for a streaming device such as Google Chromecast. Built-in speakers provide stereo sound.

Bang and Olufsen waterproof speaker, £200

Many high-end homes feature built-in ceiling speakers connected to a sound system but the elegantly styled Beosound A1 2nd Gen is a quick and convenient alternative. Available in green, pink, grey and black finishes, the portable wireless bluetooth speaker with powerful omnidirectional sound has an 18-hour rechargeable battery. Two devices can connect to it at once and control the tunes, while a built-in microphone and voice assistant means you can ask Alexa to change the track or make a phone call. A carry cord provides a means of attaching it to a shower pole or shelf though its waterproof rating means it can be dropped in the bath without suffering damage.

Villeroy & Boch whirlpool bath, £6,216.65

The Loop & Friends acrylic bath, with optional Combipool Active whirlpool upgrade, has six massage programmes and 40 water jets. Available from SuperBath.co.uk, the 1.8m-long and 80cm-wide tub also features two underwater LED lights with variable colours. The bath is supplied with a smart handset that can turn the jets on and off, alter the pressure, initiate cleaning and drying of the pipes, and control an intermittent pulsator.

iTap smart tap, £199

Trying to get the water temperature right for washing or shaving by manually altering the flow of hot and cold is a thing of the past with the Santorini Faucet. Its LCD screen changes colour, from blue to purple to red, as the water gets hot and displays the exact temperature in degrees Celsius. The touch-sensitive controls allow you to set a desired temperature, while other useful features include a timer and date, time and water pressure level displays.

Kohler Veil toilet, £4,672

Originating in Japan, where bidet-style toilets were first sold by the Toto company in 1980, the wash-and-go loo is now commonplace across the globe. This minimalist, wall-hung model blends functionality with convenience thanks to features such as an LED night light, touchscreen remote control and hands-free opening, closing and flushing. Its stainless steel washing wand has variable spray shape, positioning, water pressure, temperature, pulsing and oscillation functions, plus air drying. The toilet is self-cleaning thanks to a UV light function and sanitising electrolysed water system.

Property photographs: Knight Frank