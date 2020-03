Corking residences for sale, most near or with their own award-winning vineyards

By Elsa Court

For French tastes

Vineyards occupy 118 of the 207 acres on this Provençal estate, which also includes a 23,600 sq ft working winery with cellars and wine ageing and storage units. The 14-bedroom property is a renovated 12th-century château with an interior courtyard, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool. The price for the lot is €7.53m.

For winery access

Southern Australia’s Barossa Valley region, famed for its Shiraz grapes, is teeming with vineyards and wineries, including the award-winning Elderton Wines. Set on 42 acres in the heart of the valley, an hour’s drive from Adelaide and just a few minutes’ walk from prominent wineries Penfolds and Whistler Wines, this four-bedroom house has an underground cellar with space for 1,000 bottles. It is on the market for AUD$1.4m-1.5m ($0.9m-0.98m).

For wine collectors

Within an hour’s drive of Washington DC, this eight-bedroom mansion in northern Virginia, on the market for $20.95m, has a 3,500-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar and tasting room with a fireplace. Other amenities on the 2,000-acre estate include a swimming pool, gym and home theatre.

For budding producers

For oenophiles ready to get their hands dirty, this four-bedroom villa in the Breede River Winelands, a couple of hours’ drive east of Cape Town, comes with 2.5 acres of well-established Chenin Blanc vines — and a R125m ($8.27m) price. The wine currently produced there is bottled for personal consumption under the property’s own label, Villa Verde.

For vineyard views

Italy’s Chianti region is celebrated for wines produced from the local Sangiovese grapes. This traditional Tuscan villa, near Radda, has 11 bedrooms and retains its 17th-century facade. The 381-acre estate includes more than 30 acres of vineyards producing Chianti Classico, plus olive groves, a five-bedroom farmhouse and a chapel. Price, €11.8m.

Photographs: Barnes International; South Australia Sotheby’s International Realty; Mayfair International; Laresa Perlman Photography; Knight Frank