Five of the world’s best homes for sale with swimming pools

By Kate Youde

For long laps

The focal point of this 17-bedroom estate in Théoule-sur-Mer on the French Riviera is its 50m-long oval infinity pool (pictured), complete with pool house, 500 sq m deck for sunbathing and dining area for entertaining. The property’s four houses and two apartments sit within a three acre landscaped park, with views over the Estérel mountains and Mediterranean. It is available for €90m.

For a view

Those seeking a beachside life of luxury can relax in the infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean that comes with this 12-bedroom contemporary house in Malibu. The 2.6-acre Californian estate near Paradise Cove, on sale for an asking price of $115m, lends itself to outdoor living: there is a floodlit tennis court and stretch of private beach.

For unwinding

Relax on the deck with a glass of wine after a dip in this Cape Town home’s 7.5-metre long pool. The six-bedroom house, in the affluent city suburb of Fresnaye, has a small private vineyard and winemaking studio, as well as a tasting room. A second swimming pool is provided for the guest accommodation. The property is on the market for ZAR75m ($4.42m).

For an indoor dip

The 30ft-long heated indoor pool in the main two-bedroom house of this estate in northern Patagonia is fed with glacial water from a private 247-acre lake, which is home to rainbow trout. A fire pit at one end of the glass-walled recreation room ensures a cosy feel, while water jet turbines enable quick heating of the pool. The estate is on the market for $7m.

For a saltwater splash

The 12m-long saltwater pool at this three-bedroom Umbrian villa, close to the centre of Montecchio, overlooks the surrounding countryside. Backed by some of the hillside property’s 100-odd olive trees, the pool occupies a terrace with a vine-covered pergola and stone barbecue. The property is priced at €595,000.

Photographs: Sotheby’s International Realty; Christie’s International Real Estate; Savills