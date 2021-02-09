Fast-track to spring with floral furnishings

By Caroline Thorpe

With winter grinding slowly to an end in the northern hemisphere, many residents, especially those who have been subjected to lockdowns and extended periods indoors, impatiently await nature’s annual reawakening. For those unable to wait for spring, floral home furnishings can offer a quick boost.

These five pieces will get a jump on the seasons and let your interiors bloom, much like the colourful reception rooms of this 11-bedroom Louis XIII-style manor house in north-west France, currently on the market for €2.9m.

Anthropologie chair, £498

The bold patterned plush velvet Tanya Petite Accent chair (main picture, above) is a versatile statement piece that would brighten up any room. It is available in pink or orange with acacia wood legs, and there are complementary mango wood and velvet stools.

Lora Avedian cushion, £350

London-based artist Avedian has used linen, silk and viscose in her tactile depiction of a flowering hydrangea, an English garden staple. The cushion, available online from The New Craftsmen, is finished with an Oxford border.

Nuala Goodman rug, £7,280

Irish artist Goodman used tufts of colourful wools to create the three dimensional “garden” stripe down the centre of this striking rug, first exhibited at the Fortuny Museum in Venice in 2010. Handmade in Nepal, the finished article measures 2m x 3m and is available online from Italian craft site Artemest.

Aquafleur lampshade, £162

The delicate florals on this sweet taupe lampshade are joyful and fresh. Made from linen with a metallic gold lining, the 25cm-high shade is available from Transylvania-based home furnishing company Mind the Gap.

Lapuan Kankurit blanket, £195

Depicted in gentle pastel shades that match the soft wool and linen mix, the woven tulips on this Finnish-designed and made blanket provide a visual and cosy reminder that spring is on its way. It is sold by Trouva.

Property photograph: Christie's International Real Estate