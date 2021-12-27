Five of the world’s best ski chalets for sale

By Elsa Court

For direct access to the piste

Located in the exclusive resort of Courchevel 1850 in the French Alps, this traditional-style ski-in, ski-out chalet offers quick access to the Cospillot slope. The property, which has a room to store boots and other ski equipment, provides seven bedrooms plus an en-suite bedroom and sitting room for staff. A heated road runs through the private gated community of Bellecôte in which the chalet is located and connects to a main road, ensuring access whatever the weather. The price is €16m.

For après-ski relaxation

Built across four levels, this six-bedroom home in British Columbia, Canada, has tubs inside and out in which to unwind after a day spent on the slopes of the snow-covered Blackcomb mountain in Whistler. Access to the slopes is via the Excalibur and Blackcomb gondolas, both of which are within a five-minute drive of the C$13.9m ($11.1m) property.

For views of the slopes

Housed in a lodge modelled on a traditional Swiss chalet, this three-bedroom penthouse in Vail, Colorado has floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony from which to enjoy the views of Vail Mountain and the Gore Range. The former offers more than 5,000 acres of skiable terrain including 195 trails. The property, which has a home cinema, is on the market for $8m.

For year-round sport

This modern six-bedroom home in Bariloche, Argentina, listed for $1.2m, enjoys spectacular views across Lake Gutiérrez to Cerro Catedral ski resort, the biggest in South America, with 120km of pistes. There is plenty to do off the snow, too: the home is located within Arelauquen Golf & Country Club, which has facilities including polo fields, and tennis and squash courts.

For a winter wonderland

Located on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, this five-bedroom retreat is tucked amid the forest at the foot of Mount Niseko Annupuri, home to Niseko’s ski resorts. The house is a two-minute drive from the Hanazono resort, known for high snowfall of light powder, making it popular with both skiers and snowboarders. The property is available for ¥525m ($4.6m).

Photography: Knight Frank; Engel & Völkers Whistler; Shawn O'Connor/Sotheby's International Realty; Christie's International Real Estate; Sotheby's International Realty