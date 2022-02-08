Five of the world’s best homes for sale with offices

By Kate Youde

For a screen break

The study of this contemporary six-bedroom villa on the French Riviera leads on to the property’s 0.8-acre garden, making it easy for the new owner to stretch their legs between calls or take a lunchtime dip in the heated outdoor pool. For winding down after work, there is a cinema, fitness area and wine cellar. The asking price is €16.9m.

For a short commute

​​The first-floor study at Grade II-listed Ashurst Manor adjoins a bedroom via a short staircase, making for a quick trip between bed and desk. The country house, which has nine bedrooms including three in a self-contained annexe, is set within 96 acres roughly 4 miles from Tunbridge Wells in Kent. It is priced at £10m.

For a peaceful space

Workers seeking a quiet atmosphere in which to concentrate in this five-bedroom house in New South Wales will find it in the office at the front of the spacious property, away from the main living areas. Those seeking further solitude may want to use the multipurpose room with kitchenette, which is separated from the main house by a courtyard. The home is offered for a guide price of A$6-6.5m ($4.3-4.6m).

For a lunchtime workout

There is no excuse to skip exercise during the working week for residents of this five-bedroom home in Charleston, South Carolina: a spiral staircase connects the $5.4m property’s mahogany-lined office to a gym on the floor below. The half-acre grounds include a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen.

For an organised desk

Built-in shelves and cupboards provide plenty of storage for paperwork and office supplies in the workspace of this four-bedroom apartment with sea views in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro. After clocking off, home workers can pop across the road to the beach. The property is on the market for R$25m ($4.6m).

Photography: Knight Frank; Andy Scott Photography/Savills; Christie's International Real Estate; Ellis Creek Photography for Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty; Bossa Nova Sotheby’s International Realty