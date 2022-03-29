Five of the world’s best homes for sale with beautiful gardens

By Kate Youde

For horticultural variety

This 12th-century French manor house in Aquitaine, priced at €2.6mn, is surrounded by greenery. Set among 62 acres of parkland, the property (also main picture, above) offers beautiful floral displays, a well-kept ornamental pond with fountains, sculpted formal gardens, vegetable and herb gardens, olive trees and an orchard. There are two saltwater swimming pools serving the property’s accommodation, comprised of the main four-bedroom house, two cottages each with two bedrooms, a building between the cottages with two bedrooms, and a one-bedroom converted dovecote.

For growing your own

A resident cook can produce their own ingredients for an Italian feast at this three-bedroom farmhouse in Umbria: the 5.7-acre grounds have a vegetable plot, olive groves, an orchard and vines. On the market for €1.9mn, the property has a separate two-bedroom annexe for guests, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

For entertaining

As well as offering plenty to keep a green-fingered buyer occupied, the established gardens of this 20-acre estate with vineyard in southern Victoria, Australia, also provide for relaxation. Features include an outdoor cinema, a dining area with pizza oven, a poolside terrace and a boarded walkway through the Musk Creek wetlands. Included in the A$27.5mn ($20mn) asking price are the main five-bedroom farmhouse, a two-bedroom villa and a “party barn”.

For manicured gardens

Overlooking the Delaware River in New Jersey, the waterfront grounds of this restored 19th-century Italianate stone house include formal gardens with topiary hedges and a fountain. Other features of the 5.2-acre estate are a large greenhouse suitable for tropical plants, a pool and a one-bedroom carriage house. The seven-bedroom property is priced at $3.25mn.

For green space

The well-maintained garden of this R40mn ($2.7mn) property in the affluent Cape Town suburb of Constantia has a large lawn suitable for a garden party. There is plenty of room to accommodate guests: in addition to the main four-bedroom home, the 3.5-acre grounds are home to two one-bedroom cottages and another building with a study and bathroom.

Photography: Christie’s International Real Estate; Savills; Peninsula Sotheby's International Realty; Wiebke Martens, Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty