Five of the world’s best homes for sale for multigenerational living

By Kate Youde

For a ‘granny’ flat

A separate apartment with a fitted kitchen, bedroom and bathroom is accessible from this contemporary four-bedroom house in central Germany. The occupant of the granny flat, which also has its own entrance, might want to visit the main house to unwind: there is a sauna in the master bathroom and a whirlpool on the terrace. The property is priced at €2.49mn.

For room to grow

As well as three bedrooms, this mountain-view house in Cape Town (also main image, above), dating from the late 1700s, has a self-contained upstairs unit with a kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom. This space offers a variety of uses including a home office, playroom or separate lounge for teenagers. The property, priced at R23mn ($1.5mn), also has a one-bedroom cottage with kitchenette and bathroom, and an office in the garden.

For multiple families

Different parts of the family can take up residence in different wings of this former episcopal palace in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region of France. As well as housing one of the 18th-century property’s five main bedrooms (the other four being in the main wing), the south wing has a 110 sq m flat with one bedroom. The north wing meanwhile is home to a one-bedroom apartment covering 87 sq m. The asking price is €3.5mn.

For a holiday home

Situated on the west coast of Barbados, this $2.35mn property offers three bedrooms in a main villa and a fourth in a self-contained detached cottage within the 0.6-acre landscaped grounds. Family members can come together for lazy afternoons by the outdoor pool.

For a large family

For relatives happy to live under the same roof, this seven-bedroom house in Vancouver offers plenty of space — seven bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms — plus facilities to entertain all generations. The 2.4-acre grounds include a tennis court and swimming pool, while a gym, spa, games room and media room cater for indoor leisure pursuits. The property is on the market for C$19.9mn ($15.6mn).

Photography: Savills; Peters & Peters Sotheby's International Realty; Engel & Völkers Paris; Knight Frank; Engel & Völkers Vancouver