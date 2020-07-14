How to style a bedroom by the sea

By Clara Baldock

Situated on the island of Skiathos in Greece, this picturesque coastal home has expansive views of the Mediterranean Sea and distant rolling hills. Nestled among scented trees and lush greenery, the property features a main house with four bedrooms, a three-bedroom guest house and a spa, swimming pool and semi-private beach. It is on the market for a guide price of €8.5m.

Capture the rich colour palette of the surrounding natural beauty in the bedroom with vibrant, painted furniture for a cheerful and characterful interior. Or focus on calm, muted tones and understated pieces to match the tranquility of a holiday hideaway.

Colourful

1. Rouge Chinese cabinet, £1,200

The distressed look of this pretty green-grey cabinet makes it seem like it has always belonged in a seaside property. The pine piece is handmade in a family-run workshop in Beijing and the doors can be closed with a brass “togetherness panel” secured with a pin.

2. Ceraudo x Tess Newall chair, £340

Interior brand Ceraudo has collaborated with set designer and artist Tess Newall to create the Chiara chair in cornflower blue. Inspired by the Bloomsbury group, it is made from lacquered beech wood and hand-painted for a charming decorative finish.

3. Caravane throw, €155

This joyful Norea plaid throw by Caravane is a fine blend of silk and cotton, making it ideal for spreading across the bed. It is woven by hand using offcuts of fabrics and recycled fibres from the Parisian brand’s atelier.

4. Hadeda ceramic shell, £190

Decorate the bedroom wall with a cluster of pretty ceramic shells handmade by South African artist Lucie de Moyencourt. Part of the Shell La Vie collection, each is unique and painted with patterns in bright corals, sea blues and emerald greens.

5. Penny Morrison lamp base, from £410

The elegant silhouette of Penny Morrison’s curvy urn lamp base brings a modern aesthetic to traditional ceramic craft. The hand-painted, blue crackled effect finish has a weathered warmth and can be paired with neutral or statement shades.

Natural

1. Max Rollitt bed, £12,500

This handsome four-poster by antiques dealer Max Rollitt is handcrafted in walnut with turned balustrading to the head and foot boards. The frame can be draped with cloth for a touch of romance, and to keep the summer bugs at bay.

2. Nicholas Haslam bedside table, £420

The Kodiak bedside table is made from rattan and bamboo, bringing a feeling of nature inside the bedroom. Crafted in Indonesia using traditional methods, the table has eco credentials: bamboo regenerates from its roots so does not need to be replanted and it produces roughly 35 per cent more oxygen than an equivalent sized tree.

3. Gubi mirror, €839

The Adnet wall mirror from Gubi was conceived in 1946 by French designer Jacques Adnet, known for his avant-garde style. The circular glass gives a nautical feel and is framed using Alcantara, a carbon-neutral material with a suede-like quality.

4. Nattiot rug, €134.90

The jute Pampa rug is hand-braided by craftspeople in Indian workshops, and is ideal for warmer climates as the natural fibre is soft and cool underfoot.

5. Ferm Living cushion, £59

Inspired by plants found in the desert, the Mirage Cacti cushion by Danish brand Ferm Living is made from cotton canvas and features abstract, embroidered lines for a fresh and contemporary design.