Five of the world’s best homes for sale with helipads

From private country estates to tropical escapes, prime property where helicopters are welcome

By Adrian Justins

For coming into land with a view

A two-hour helicopter ride from Athens, this contemporary hilltop villa on the island of Rhodes offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. As well as a helipad, the five-bedroom, €2.5m property has an infinity pool, home cinema and separate guest house.

For a skyscraping take-off

Designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid, One Thousand Museum in Miami, Florida, is a recently completed 62-storey residential tower with a rooftop helipad, some 700ft above ground. This spacious four-bedroom apartment on the 31st floor has marble floors and a large outdoor terrace. Communal amenities include a spa, gym and swimming pool. It is priced $6.5m.

For a treetop descent

A 15-minute flight from the capital San José, this 11-bedroom home on Costa Rica’s west coast is surrounded by rainforest and overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The rooftop helipad can be reached by an elevator, which serves all three floors. The property’s current furnishings, artwork, furniture, and appliances are included in the $10m price tag.

For bucolic surroundings a short flight from city life

Bushey Park is a 19th-century country estate in Ireland comprising 27 acres, much of it mature woodland. Close to the Wicklow Mountains, the estate is less than 10 minutes by helicopter from Dublin to the north, while London, 270 miles away, can be reached in under two hours. Priced at €12.5m, the 12-bedroom property was restored and extended in 1996 by its current owner, musician Chris de Burgh.

For flying your guests in

Lying around 1,900km east of Australia, the archipelago of Vanuatu is known for its tropical waters, coral reef and white sandy beaches. This secluded oceanfront estate on the main island includes a two-bedroom principal residence with outdoor dining pavilion, plus a pair of two-bedroom guesthouses. As well as a private helipad, the five-acre grounds feature bougainvillea, fruit trees, a thatched gazebo and a firepit. It is on the market for A$5.3m ($3.83m).

Photography: One Sotheby’s International Realty; Greece Sotheby’s International Realty; Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty; Christie’s Real Estate