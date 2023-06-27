Five of the world’s best homes for sale with helipads

By George Upton

For a Greek island getaway

This four-bedroom villa is situated in an elevated position on the Greek island of Kos. The modern property is set into the gently sloping site, minimising its presence on the landscape while ensuring that the open plan kitchen, dining and living room, as well as the bedrooms and terrace, have expansive views across the island and the Aegean Sea. Seasonal flights run to Kos international airport from most European capitals but residents also have the option of taking the one-hour helicopter transfer from Athens direct to the villa’s rooftop helipad. The property is on the market for €2.9mn.

For a traditional English manor

Edgeworth Manor is a Grade II*-listed manor house in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The estate surrounding the nine-bedroom property was mentioned in the Domesday Book and includes a nine-bedroom main house that dates back to 1685. In addition to several guest houses and outbuildings, the property includes an indoor swimming pool, terraced gardens with views over the Frome Valley, and — in the 56-acre grounds — a helicopter landing pad. The property is priced at £18mn.

For a self-sustainable home with sea views

This four-bedroom home in Puerto Rico is on the market for $1.75mn and received two Cemex awards in 2017 in recognition of its sustainable design and construction. The property can be powered by an array of solar panels on the roof and has a rainwater capture and purification system, in addition to being designed to withstand earthquakes and hurricanes. The Modernist-inspired design features a wall of sliding glass doors, opening up the long open-plan living space to the terrace, pool and views of the Atlantic. The adjacent helipad makes it easy to access the rest of the island, including the international airport just outside the capital, San Juan, in addition to placing the British and US Virgin Islands, and the Dominican Republic within reach.

For an isolated hilltop home

The picturesque medieval town of Lucéram is situated high in the Pre-Alps near the French border with Italy, but can be reached by helicopter in 15 minutes from Nice airport, and in less than eight minutes from Monaco. This isolated four-bedroom villa just outside the town has authorisation for helicopter landings in the garden next to its swimming pool, pool house and terrace, where there are views across the mountainous landscape. The sauna and fitness room also benefit from the view. The property, which includes six independent guest chalets and a tennis court, is on the market for €5.85mn.

For a city mansion

This 10-bedroom home (also main picture, above) is one of the few in Dallas with authorisation for a helipad. Set within a 16-acre estate, the property consists of a limestone-clad French Château-style mansion with 14ft ceilings on the ground and first floors, a two-storey guest house and a recreational complex that includes a home cinema and ballroom. The property, which is on the market for $60mn, includes a large swimming pool, greenhouse and a series of wine cellars that can be accessed by lift.

Photography: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty; Savills; Puerto Rico Sotheby’s International Realty; Engel & Völkers Côte d'Azur Market Center; Courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates/Luxury Portfolio International