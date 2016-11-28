Five reasons to live on Carriacou, Grenada

by Jonathan Smith

Eco-villas with Caribbean views

Carriacou is part of the Caribbean island nation of Grenada. It is still largely undeveloped and despite being only 34 square kilometres (13 square miles) in size, it has plenty of stunning hillside building plots for sale.

Non-nationals must apply for an aliens’ landholding licence to buy land or property in Grenada. This costs 10 per cent of the purchase price but is usually granted without complications.

An eco-villa on the island

Sail the Grenadines

Carriacou lies in the southern half of the archipelago that forms St Vincent and the Grenadines, a paradise for yacht owners. The Tobago Cays marine park is just a few miles to the north, and it is just a short hop to Mustique and Bequia.

Tobago Cays marine park

Patty’s Deli, located on Main Street in Hillsborough, the largest town on the island, is a good place to stock up on essentials such as Belgian chocolate and fine wines before setting sail.

Sandy Island

A short boat ride across Hillsborough Bay lies Sandy Island. Visitors are almost guaranteed to have this classic desert island to themselves. The surrounding reefs offer superb diving, and it is easy to marvel at colourful corals and tropical fish while snorkelling from the south-western tip of the island along a gentle current.

Paradise Beach

This secluded stretch of golden sand is truly worthy of its name, and the calm turquoise sea could hardly be more inviting.

Rum punch sundowners at Off The Hook Bar & Grill are likely to run late as the party gets into full swing.

Lobster pizza at the Lazy Turtle

A favourite restaurant with visiting yachties, the Lazy Turtle serves perfect thin-crust pizza with a decadent topping. Friendly service and views over Tyrell Bay are a bonus.

Photographs: Picasa; Alamy