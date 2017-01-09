A home for surfing in Ma’alaea Bay, Maui, Hawaii

The American island paradise features one of the fastest waves in the world

by Melissa Lawford and Elsa Court

Why: Fastest surf in the world

The Ma’alaea Pipeline, also known as the freight train, off the coast of Maui is generally recognised as one of the fastest waves in the world.

In winter, surfers share the bay with humpback whales that pass through on their annual migration to the North Pacific.

A humpback whale breaches in Ma’alaea Bay

Makena Road, Kihei

A 20-minute drive from Ma’alaea Beach, this home is integrated into the landscape of its one-acre oceanside terrain.

The house has views of the Pacific from most of its eight bedrooms, and an outdoor cinema on the pool deck.

Besides 10,000 sq ft of indoor space, the house features a six-car garage, caretaker’s quarters and a pool house providing guest accommodation.

Available through Sotheby’s International Realty, price upon request

Hale Ali’i at 9 Kapalua Place, Lahaina

In the heart of Oneloa Bay, Hale Ali’i is one of five gated estates in Kapalua Place. A 45-minute drive from the waves of Ma’alaea Beach, it is well located for sunset views, whale watching and surfing.

The home’s interior and poolside area were designed by Mary Philpotts, the internationally renowned Hawaiian designer. The property is accessed through a large open courtyard and has a five-car garage.

Available through Christie’s International Real Estate, $17.6m

Photographs: Alamy; Sotheby’s International Realty and Christie’s International Real Estate