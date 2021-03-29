How to furnish a bohemian bedroom

Get ready to welcome overnight guests with a vibrant mix of colours, prints and styles

By Elsa Court

As many of us look forward to hosting friends and family again in our homes after lockdown, what better way to make them feel welcome than a lavishly decorated guest bedroom?

Eclectic and extravagant, bohemian interiors are timeless, even in a traditional property such as this three-bedroom apartment in the heart of medieval Verona, Italy, on the market for €845,000. In this case, bright hues, patterns and eye-catching keepsakes combine to create warmth and character. Bring a relaxed and colourful vibe to your own guest room with these five bold designs.

Anthropologie double quilt, £148

Hand-crafted using traditional screen and block-printing techniques in Jaipur, India, this artisan Delissa quilt (also main picture, above) is made of lightweight cotton voile. The quilt is delicate and requires great care when washing but would add warmth and colour to a relaxed, eclectic interior. It is available online from Anthropologie.

Cristina Celestino dressing table, £4,500

Sophisticated overnight guests would appreciate this plush Planetario vanity by Italian architect and designer Celestino for her Attico Design brand. Sold by Italian artisanal site Artemest, it is upholstered in white carpet and mounted with a round mirror.

Four-poster bed, $8,700

Made of solid oak finished in a grey wash, this Spanish Colonial-style king size bed would complement a bold mix of furnishings from different design periods. The bed, available from the online marketplace 1stDibs, can hold decorative drapes for heightened drama.

Terttu rug, €780

The indulgent maximalism of this blue, violet and orange hand-knotted rug, designed by Tokyo-born textile designer Eri Shimatsuka for manufacturer Finarte, is an homage to the wild berries found in Finnish forests. Made from New Zealand wool, this 140cm x 200cm version is the smaller of two sizes available from Finnish Design Shop.

Abigail Hardie Home lampshade, £250

The Tiger Chinoiserie blue velvet lampshade would be a lavish statement piece even in an already eclectically decorated bedroom. Handmade in Cheshire, the shade is sold online by the British brand Wolf & Badger.

Photography: Italy Sotheby’s International Realty; 1stDibs; Finnish Design Shop