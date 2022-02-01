Five of the world’s best property conversions for sale

By Caroline Thorpe

Situated on an eight-acre plot in the Tuscan hills, this five-bedroom stone farmhouse began life in 1900 as an oil mill. Post-renovation reminders of its past include vast bathtubs fashioned from containers once used in the mill, while a striking spiral staircase is among newer additions. Outside, there is a swimming pool and an outbuilding converted into two one-bedroom units with a separate pool. The property is priced at €1.2m.

For history lovers

With the high ceilings and fine proportions of Georgian architecture, it is unsurprising to learn that this four-bedroom home, priced at £850,000, is a Grade II-listed property. It originally formed part of the humble stable block of Croome Court, a stately home in Worcestershire now in the hands of the National Trust. The current owner has repaired and redecorated the windows, and upgraded the kitchen.

For far-reaching views

On clear days, visibility from the 20m tower of this former church in Purmerland, Holland, extends up to 40km, taking in the vast man-made IJsselmeer lake. The interior, which dates from the 19th century, was most recently renovated in 2016. It offers both cavernous open-plan living and more intimate spaces accessed by a series of staircases. There are two bedrooms in the main house and five in an adjoining annex, all available for €1.25m.

For a weekend retreat

This four-bedroom barn conversion in The Hamptons is a two-hour drive from Manhattan. As well as showing off the 19th-century structure’s high vaulted ceilings, renovations include a lower level with a gym, steam room and cinema — ideal for winding down or keeping guests entertained. The house is on the market for $5.6m.

For architectural interest

The architects behind the 2004 conversion of this former lamp factory in Lisbon made the most of its industrial heritage in creating an entirely open plan space, currently a one-bed studio apartment on the market for €760,000. Visually striking mezzanine levels provide places for sleeping and homeworking, while girders and columns add further interest. The building has underground car parking.

Photography: Italy Sotheby's International Realty; Fine & Country; Christie’s International Real Estate; Richard Taverna for Sotheby’s International Realty; Catia Barbosa/Engel & Völkers Lisboa MMC