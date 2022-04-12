Five of the world’s best homes for sale for cyclists

By George Upton

For traditionalists

Every year, the town of Gaiole in Chianti is transformed by L’Eroica, a festival dedicated to vintage cycling (main picture, above). But whether you ride a traditional steel-framed bike or cutting-edge carbon fibre racer, this medieval hamlet, on the market for €6.6mn, is ideally located to make the most of the Strade Bianche, the white gravel roads that wind through the Tuscan countryside. The property has 12 bedrooms divided between a main villa and three apartments. Its extensive grounds include a landscaped garden, swimming pool, Chianti Classico vines and 1,200 olive trees in full production.

For the cycling culture

The Spanish town of Girona became a popular training base for professionals in the early 2000s and has since grown to become a haven for cyclists looking for climbs, culture and great cuisine. Configured as three apartments, with a total of seven bedrooms, this €1.7mn building in the city’s historic centre is on a quiet street by the Gothic cathedral. The property was recently renovated by local architect Jordi Vidal and designer Lara Pujol.

For mountain living

This contemporary six-bedroom house in Boulder, Colorado is located in the foothills of the Flatiron mountains. As well as offering immediate access to the climbs that have made the city America’s cycling capital, the house has a home cinema, separate guesthouse and a vast split-level entertaining space with expansive views. The property is listed at $13.8mn.

For the Mediterranean lifestyle

Roughly 5mn people visit Nice every year for its beaches, charming old town and Mediterranean culture, yet for cyclists, there’s one other reason: the wealth of famous climbs just outside the city. This five-bedroom Belle Époque-style house, on sale for €2.5mn, is located in the hills overlooking the city and the sea, meaning it’s within easy reach of popular mountain passes, the Cols d’Èze, Madonne and Turini. The home features a double living room, roof terrace, and an open-plan kitchen that leads out to a secluded garden and pool.

For stunning views

The challenging climbs, spectacular scenery and year-round good weather have made Mallorca a mecca for cyclists. This modern four-bedroom house is the perfect base for exploring the island. Offered for €6.9mn, the property has a large living-dining room that opens on to a terrace with uninterrupted views along the coast. There is a salt water infinity swimming pool to plunge into after a long ride.

Photography: Dario Ariol Sani/Alamy Stock Photo; Lionard Real Estate; Anna Galí/Savills; LIV Sotheby's International Realty; Christie’s International Real Estate; Mallorca Sotheby's International Realty