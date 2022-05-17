Five of the best homes for sale in the Alps

By George Upton

For a traditional Alpine setting

This four-bedroom home is situated in a quiet hamlet in South Tyrol, Italy near the border with Switzerland and Austria. Built in 1582, the property is typical of the traditional vernacular style of the German-speaking region. It has recently been renovated with much of its original detail preserved, such as the stairs and ceiling beams. On the market for €1.7mn, the house has a self-contained apartment in the basement and a terrace to take in views of the surrounding mountain scenery.

For outdoor activities

The Austrian town of Kitzbühel is known as the sports capital of the Alps. This 10-bedroom property is located in the centre of the town, where it is well situated for both the Fleckalmbahn ski lifts in winter and the Schwarzsee, a popular destination for hiking, mountain biking and watersports in the summer. The contemporary, chalet-style building has solid oak fixtures throughout and a large sauna and relaxation area. It is on the market for €7.9mn.

For lakeside luxury

This Art Nouveau villa was built on the shore of Lake Lugano, Switzerland in 1890. The seven-bedroom property has been divided into two duplex apartments and an underground storage area, though careful renovation has preserved its character. Listed for SFr28mn ($28.3mn), the villa features original crushed stone flooring, frescoed and stuccoed ceilings, and Art Nouveau stained glass doors and windows that open to provide panoramic views of the lake and mountains.

For a commanding view

There has been a record of a castle outside the town of Tassullo — 40km north of Trento — since the 13th century. For much of the 700 years since, Castle Valer has been owned by the Spaur family. Expanded between the 14th and 17th centuries to include a 40 metre-high tower and frescoed chapel, the castle has been restored by the family over the past two decades. The 15-bedroom property includes several reception halls and two large outbuildings. It is on the market for €16mn.

For a contemporary chalet

This six-bedroom house in the French ski resort of Chamonix was built in 2018. Natural materials and local craftsmen have been used to create a contemporary home that takes its inspiration from traditional alpine chalet architecture (also main picture, above). The house, which is listed for €14.5mn, features up-to-date security and audiovisual systems including a home cinema. It also boasts a dedicated ski room and panoramic views of Mont Blanc, the highest summit in the Alps.

Photography: Italy Sotheby's International Realty; Alexander Rieser/Savills; Fontana Sotheby's International Realty; Christie’s International Realty; Chamonix Sotheby's International Realty