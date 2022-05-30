Five of the best homes for sale in Venice

A selection of prime properties in La Serenissima, all well placed for enjoying the city’s biennale art fair, currently under way

By George Upton

For the Grand Canal

The Grand Canal is the central artery of the city, a place to see and be seen. This three-bedroom apartment, on the market for €3mn, has views of the busy waterway and famous Rialto bridge from its sitting room (main picture, above). Typically Venetian terrazzo flooring has been used throughout the principal bedroom, living areas (one room currently used as a second sitting room could be a second bedroom) and kitchen, while another bedroom features wooden parquet. The building’s marmorino facade — a type of plaster made from lime putty and crushed marble, used in Venice for centuries — has recently been restored.

For rooftop living

Altanella are covered wooden terraces that rise from the terracotta roofs of Venetian buildings to give access to fresh air and views across the city. This three-bed apartment in the San Polo district features two altana, one accessed via a spiral staircase from the large living room and the other from the kitchen. The home is on the market for €1.95mn.

For easy access to the Arsenale

Light floods into the wide, high-ceilinged rooms of this four-bedroom apartment on the piano nobile or principal floor within this Venetian palazzo. The original marble door frames have been preserved and in addition to two large living areas there is a library. On the market for €2.7mn, the apartment is located in the Costello district, which makes it within easy reach of the Arsenale, one of the two main exhibition spaces for the Biennale.

For a front door on to the canal

This two-bedroom apartment is located in a recently restored 17th-century building accessed via a private bridge or the porta d’acqua, the water entrance that opens directly on to the canal. Listed for €690,000, the apartment includes two living rooms and a bathroom, and is a 10 minute walk from the Piazza San Marco, the main square in Venice.

For a quiet district

This six-bed apartment in a 16th-century palazzo has a long and storied history. Originally owned by an important noble family — several generations of which were Doges, the leaders of Venice — and where the founder of the Jesuits was ordained, the house has recently been extensively restored. The apartment is split over two floors, including a large entrance hall, living room with neoclassical pilasters and, notably for Venice, a 400 square metre walled garden. Located in Dorsoduro, one of the quieter areas of the city, it is well situated for the Guggenheim Museum and painter Paolo Veronese’s masterpieces in the church of San Sebastiano. The property is on the market for €8.5mn.

Photography: Christie’s International Real Estate; Venice Sotheby's International Realty