Five of the best European homes for renting over the summer

By George Upton

For a hilltop getaway

Seen from the covered terrace, the swimming pool of this historic eight-bedroom villa appears to be cantilevered out over the Tuscan countryside. The 33-metre infinity pool, which overflows on three sides, provides a dramatic modern contrast to the carefully restored medieval hilltop priory, with many new elements crafted by hand. The seven bedroom suites are rustic and spacious and many spaces in the property benefit from expansive views across the rolling countryside to the islands of Giglio and Giannutri, in the Tyrrhenian Sea. The villa is available between May and October for €125,000 a week.

For an oasis of calm

Situated high in the countryside of San Agustín, Ibiza, this eight-bedroom home has extensive views across rolling hills to the west coast of the island. The modern form of the main house sits apart from the hillside, creating a private area with a small plunge pool and a waterfall set into the white retaining wall. There is also a terrace with a large swimming pool, also with views over the island, and an additional guest house with four bedrooms, a sauna and a gym. The price to rent starts at €37,260 a week.

For a country château

The Alpilles Regional Nature Park forms a dramatic, rocky backdrop to this 10-bedroom château in Provence in the south of France. The 18th-century property, which is available to rent for €100,000 a week, is notable for its grand double staircase that works its way up from the landscaped gardens. Inside the house, there is a bar, library with pool table and a cinema room and the château’s staff can organise activities such as a hot-air balloon flight and a treasure hunt. The grounds extend for 300 hectares and include a heated swimming pool, tennis and pétanque court, and a meditation/yoga area.

For outdoor living

This five-bedroom villa on the Greek island of Mykonos is a modern take on the traditional whitewashed houses of the island. The large covered terrace (main picture above) has a dining table and space to relax in the shade and can be connected to the open plan living and dining space by sliding back a wall of glass doors. All five bedrooms open on to private terraces and have views of the sea. The property, which is available to rent for €33,250 a week, includes concierge, butler and maid services. It is a five-minute walk from the beach and local taverna.

For a lakeside palace

This 16th-century palace on the shores of Lake Como in northern Italy is available to rent as a 10-bedroom or 17-bedroom unit (for €110,000 a week and €130,000 a week respectively). Situated in a forested inlet on the lake, the property has an 18-acre waterfront garden and terraces with views across the water, while at the same time being hidden from view from the road. It can be accessed via its own private dock and by helicopter and includes a spa, swimming pool and butler and concierge services.

Photography: Italy Sotheby's International Realty; Ibiza Sotheby's International Realty; Greece Sotheby's International Realty; Aix-en-Provence Sotheby's International Realty