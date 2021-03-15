Five of the world’s best homes for sale with indoor gardens for rainy days

By Elsa Court

For green interiors

As well as a courtyard garden that can be admired from the floor-to-ceiling window of the living room, this townhouse in central Lisbon has a winter garden tucked into the stairwell, brightening the interior. The four-bedroom property also has an indoor swimming pool and three-car garage. The asking price is €1.9m.

For pot plants

The stone and glass conservatory of this Tudor-style mansion in Beverly Hills is light and ideal for plants. It also provides comfortable shelter from the rain while offering access to a courtyard. The five-bedroom house is set on a three-acre plot and includes a swimming pool, pool house and tennis court. It is on the market for $59.5m.

For rare flowers

An ornate stone and glass greenhouse, the centrepiece of this nine-bedroom beachfront villa, is ideal for growing bromeliads and orchids. Located on the Yucatán peninsula, less than an hour’s drive from Mexico’s Cancún international airport, the Caribbean home has direct access to the white sand of Playa del Carmen. It could be yours for $10.5m.

For a vertical garden

A living wall adds a touch of wilderness to the glass garden room (also main picture, above) overlooking the backyard of this contemporary São Paulo house. Priced at R$12.8m ($2.32m), the five-bedroom family home is surrounded by landscaped gardens and has an outdoor swimming pool for use when sunny weather returns.

For fruit

The new residents of this six-bedroom Art Nouveau villa, a 25-minute drive west of central Turin, can enjoy citrus fruits grown in the property’s orangery. Inclement days can be spent in the winter garden, which the current owners have filled with succulents, ficus and palm trees. The asking price is €1.7m.

Photography: Bossa Nova Sotheby’s International Realty; Christie’s International Real Estate; Jim Bartsch for Sotheby’s International Realty; Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty; Italy Sotheby’s International Realty