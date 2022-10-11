Five of the best homes for sale in Lisbon

By George Upton

For a room with a view

Lisbon is known for its hilly topography and this four-bed apartment in the city's centre has expansive views across the rooftops and the river Tagus. Close to the walls of Saint George’s castle, the historic property — which is on the market for €4.8mn — has many period details including traditional azulejos (tiles), worked ceilings and frescoed walls in the dining room. There are five living rooms and, in addition to a private garden, several patios and terraces.

For a modern pied-à-terre

This five-bedroom apartment in the centre of Lisbon was designed by Brazilian architectural practice Estudio Obra Prima. Located on the first floor of a 19th-century industrial building, the original wooden floors have been preserved and restored and the brick walls left exposed. The apartment, which is located close to the river Tagus and the Time Out food market, includes natural wood joinery, tables by Portuguese furniture brand Fuschini and a 40-square-metre terrace. The property is on the market for €3mn.

For a palace fit for a king

Portugal rose to new levels of wealth and prosperity under the reign of João V, and this palace (also main picture, above) in the north of Lisbon was one of several built in the capital by the king in the 18th century. The seven-bedroom property, which is on the market for €7.5mn, includes a private chapel and a large garden designed in 1970 by Gonçalo Ribeiro Telles, the father of Portuguese landscape design. The palace is thought to have been used by João for hunting and to meet his secret lover, a nun from the local convent of Odivelas. The building was restored and renovated in 2011, with new bathrooms, central heating and WiFi installed. There is also a gym and swimming pool with a golf course within walking distance.

For a private garden

This four-bedroom apartment is in a historic building in Príncipe Real, an upscale neighbourhood in the centre of Lisbon. The property, which is on the market for €4.4mn, has recently been extensively refurbished with the high ceilings and tall windows retained but the interior modernised. There is a large master suite with a walk-in closet and the living room and office look on to a private garden and swimming pool.

For a city centre mansion

Rua do Benformoso runs between the culturally diverse neighbourhoods of Martim Moniz and Intendente in the centre of Lisbon and is considered among the most interesting in the city. This six-bedroom house on the narrow, cobbled street has a tiled facade and a private patio to the rear of the house, which provides access to the street behind. Inside, the original 19th-century plasterwork ceilings have been preserved and the bathrooms and kitchens modernised. The property is on the market for €2.7mn.

Photography: Portugal Sotheby's International Realty; Knight Frank; Christie’s International Real Estate