Building The Mansion: interior design

How to satisfy a demanding clientele’s requirements for bespoke fixtures and fittings

By Residential team

How do you furnish a super-prime apartment complex? We talk to the interior designer of The Mansion, a residential development by Clivedale in central London, about creating high-end living spaces within budget constraints.

FT Residential has tracked the construction of The Mansion since last year. In the fifth instalment of our video series, and as the project reaches completion (the first residents moved into their new homes in February), Earle Arney, chief executive of Arney Fender Katsalidis, discusses the enduring demand for bespoke interiors amid a changing UK market.

