Five of the world’s best homes for sale near top schools

By Caroline Thorpe

For families with daughters

Overlooking a communal garden square in London’s Kensington, this Grade II-listed Georgian house has five bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool and underground parking. On the market for £9.95m, the terraced home is within walking distance of St Paul’s Girls’ School in Brook Green, one of the UK’s leading independent schools.

For choices

Singapore’s Bukit Timah neighbourhood, about 10km from the central business district, is known for its proliferation of schools, which include some of the city state’s best. Top picks include the Hwa Chong Institution, Nanyang Girls’ High School and ACS (International). This five-bedroom bungalow, priced at S$30m ($22m) and with a 23m swimming pool, is within 10 minutes’ drive of all three.

For presidential pedigree

Alumni of the exclusive Lycée Henri-IV in Paris’s 5th arrondissement include Jean-Paul Sartre and President Emmanuel Macron. The coeducational college, which prepares older students for France’s gold standard “Grandes Écoles” universities, is a 10-minute cycle ride from this four-bedroom, split-level apartment in Saint Germain des Prés. It is available for €5.8m.

For small classes

This six-bedroom family home (also main picture) is less than a 10-minute drive from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts. The school averages 13 students per class and placed third in the 2020 ranking for best private high schools in the US by education researcher Niche. The property, which includes a library and music room, has a $3.5m price tag.

For university access

St Cuthbert’s College and the Diocesan School for Girls ranked first and fourth respectively in New Zealand for getting their pupils into top universities in 2019, according to research by Crimson Education. Both are located in the southern Auckland suburb of Epsom, within a 15-minute drive of this five-bedroom house in St Marys Bay. The NZ$6.5m ($4.29m) property has an outdoor swimming pool and harbour views.

Photographs: Remark Visions/Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty; Christies International Real Estate; Savills; Sotheby’s International Realty