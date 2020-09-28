Five of the world’s best homes for sale for runners

By Elsa Court

For practising to run a marathon

Elite runners will take part in the delayed London Marathon in St James’s Park on Sunday (October 4). Amateurs wanting to pound the pavements in preparation for next year’s event can do so from this Grade-I listed house, on the market for £14.9m. Overlooking St James’s Park, the six-bedroom home, the birthplace of the 19th-century British prime minister Lord Palmerston, is a short jog from The Mall, the traditional finishing line for the marathon.

For track training

Buyers of this one-bedroom condominium in Manhattan can use the building’s rubberised running track, which is one-eighth of a mile long. Looping around the fourth floor of The Corinthian, it is perfect for urban runs away from the crowds in the New York streets below. The apartment, which has a private balcony, is priced $1.88m.

For treadmill views

Those who prefer to exercise indoors can watch the ocean while working up a sweat in the gym of this five-bedroom villa on the Caribbean island of St Barts. It is equipped with a treadmill and training bike, and has air conditioning and a shower room. Perched on a hilltop in Colombier, the property also has 360-degree views and an outdoor swimming pool. It is on the market for €29.5m and comes fully furnished.

For trail runners

This eight-bedroom chalet in Chamonix, France, provides an excellent base for those who like rural runs. In non-Covid times, the Alpine ski resort hosts the annual UTMB Mont-Blanc, an international trail-running event with a 171km winding countryside route, with elevation gains of about 10,000m, through France, Switzerland and Italy. For post-run relaxation, the €2.35m property has a sauna and hot tub.

For ultra exercise

The Two Oceans Marathon, a 35-mile ultra marathon and a half-marathon in Cape Town, South Africa, is regarded as one of the world’s most scenic races thanks to its route up Chapman’s Peak and past the coasts of the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. This four-bedroom house in the residential neighbourhood of Claremont is near the race route. It is available for R27m ($1.62m).

Photographs: Lew Geffen for Sotheby’s International Realty; Knight Frank; Alex Winship Photography; Savills; Christie's International Real Estate