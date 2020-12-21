Five of the world’s best homes for sale with festive cheer

Prime property where you will be more than happy to stay another day

By Kate Youde

For hanging stockings

The new owners of this Mayfair mansion in London will have plenty of options when it comes to hanging their stockings on Christmas Eve: the six-bedroom Edwardian townhouse boasts seven fireplaces, including a welcoming gas fire in the marble-floored entrance hall. Other features of the £40m property — once home to the late romance novelist Barbara Cartland — include a swimming pool, sauna, bar, and relaxation zone. Perfect for lazy days over the festive period.

For a white Christmas

On the market for $16.9m, this six-bedroom home sits on the US ski mountain of Aspen Highlands in Aspen, Colorado, which typically enjoys roughly 25 inches of snowfall each December. Residents can relax by the living room fire and admire the wintry wonderland outside from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

For a statement tree

The 28ft-high ceiling in the living room of this timber-frame house on the shore of Little Shuswap Lake in British Columbia leaves plenty of headroom for a large Christmas tree. The room’s wood-burning fire will provide welcome warmth while the four-bedroom property’s residents open their presents. The house is on the market for C$3.38m ($2.6m).

For family time

Festivities are likely to be muted this year due to coronavirus but this spacious seven-bedroom Velours chalet (also main picture, above) in the French ski village of Megève provides a cosy backdrop for festive gatherings no matter the size. There is plenty to do when the slopes are closed: the five-storey property has a hammam, sauna, massage room, indoor swimming pool and outdoor Jacuzzi for those seeking a restful Christmas. The guide price is €11m.

For Christmas lights

This three-bedroom apartment in the 53-storey Orchard Residences tower provides an enviable opportunity to admire from above the festive decorations of Orchard Road, Singapore’s main shopping street. This year’s illuminations include bright snowflakes, holly and baubles. Communal facilities in the luxury block, which stands above the Ion Orchard mall, include a pool, tennis court and gym. The apartment is priced S$5.8m ($4.35m).

