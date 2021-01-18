Five of the world’s best homes for sale with eye-catching interiors

By Kate Youde

For heavenly glass

Stained glass windows — thought to depict the 12 Apostles — including in the master bedroom (main picture, above) and bathroom, reflect this four-bedroom home’s origin as a Victorian chapel designed by Edward Blore, the architect better known for his work on Buckingham Palace. Located in London’s Chelsea, the property also features vaulted ceilings and gothic revival stonework. It is on the market for £19.5m.

For roaring decor

A tyrannosaurus rex skull — a copy of an original unearthed in New Mexico — watches over the entrance of this eight-bedroom Balinese-style villa in Cannes in the south of France. The dinosaur, which is included in the sale of the €64m seaview property, emerges from a tropical living wall in the covered courtyard and overlooks a koi pond.

For a fashionable soak

The freestanding tub in the master bathroom of this six-bedroom villa in the beachside neighbourhood of Herzliya Pituach in Herzliya, Israel, is shaped like a high-heeled shoe. Other features of the property, priced 110m shekels ($34.3m), include a glass-walled gym and an outdoor swimming pool.

For original art

A mural by local street artist Retna, in collaboration with US artist El Mac, is the focal point of the living room in this Los Angeles apartment. Entitled “Memento Mori” — Latin for “remember you must die” — the floor-to-ceiling work is designed to encourage people to make the most of life. The two-bedroom penthouse-style loft in the Broadway Hollywood Building has more than 2,300 sq ft of living space and is available for $1.9m.

For pretty patterns

The staircase and imposing dining room of the historic Ex-Hacienda de San Pedro Martir in Mexico City feature colourful Talavera mosaics, in the distinctive Mexican style. Built in 1521 in the Mexican capital’s Coyoacán neighbourhood, birthplace of artist Frida Kahlo, the four-bedroom home has its own chapel. All could be yours for $13m.

Photography: Alex Winship for Savills; Knight Frank; Israel Sotheby's International Realty; Hillary Campbell for Sotheby’s International Realty; Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty