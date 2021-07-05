Five of the best homes for sale in Wimbledon, London

Highly rated schools, great neighbourhood facilities and proximity to the All England Club are among the benefits of an SW19 postcode

By Elsa Court

For a large garden

At 63ft x 59ft, the back garden of this six-bedroom property, located in a quiet cul-de-sac near Wimbledon Common, is large by London standards. Featuring a wide lawn suitable for children’s games, the garden can be accessed through French windows in the drawing room, family room and kitchen. For tennis fans, the £5.25m home is a 10-minute walk from the All England Club, host of the Wimbledon Championships.

For proximity to shops and restaurants

This Victorian end-of-terrace home is within easy walking distance of Wimbledon town centre’s shops, bars and restaurants as well as gyms, theatres and cinemas. The five-bedroom house, also less than 10 minutes’ walk from Wimbledon’s train, underground and tram stations, is on the market for £1.75m.

For park life

Situated across the road from 314-acre Wimbledon Common, this bright flat has 1,385 sq ft of living space. The two-bedroom apartment is on the top floor of a four-storey block set within landscaped communal gardens and is on the market for offers in excess of £1m.

For top schools

For buyers looking to move to south-west London with children in tow, access to good schools is likely to be a priority. This Edwardian home is a five-minute walk from independent secondary King's College School, which consistently ranks among the top schools in London, and a five-minute bike ride from Wimbledon High School, a sought-after independent day school for girls aged four to 18. The three-bedroom apartment (also main picture, above), which has high ceilings and herringbone wooden flooring, is priced at £1.85m.

For moving straight in

This newly built four-bedroom house is a short walk from both Wimbledon Village and the train station. Mod cons include a lift, gym and media room, plus an automated smart system to control everything from multi-room audio to heating and lights. The property is on the market for £3.35m.

