Five of the world’s best homes for sale with garden offices

By Elsa Court

For a stylish studio

In addition to its five floors of living space, this newly refurbished early Victorian house in Chelsea, south-west London has a 19.2 sq m studio. Separated from the four-bedroom main house by a patio garden, this home office sits atop additional living space that is currently used as a gym. All could be yours for £6.95m.

For a multifunctional guest house

This 1930s Moorish-style villa in Morocco has a two-storey guest house within its raised garden, incorporating an office, a guest bedroom and a bathroom. Including the main five-bedroom house, the property, which has direct access to the beach at Mohammedia, is on the market for €1.38m.

For a workspace with a view

A seaview library sits in the 58-acre grounds of this lavish estate near Montecito, California. At the heart of the standalone building is a round, bookshelf-lined reading room, which also has an adjoining bathroom. A rooftop terrace (main picture, above), facing the Pacific Ocean, makes a peaceful spot for taking a screen break. The six-bedroom estate is priced at $26.5m.

For alfresco admin

Zoom backdrops are rarely more enviable than the view from the poolside cabana at this $4.7m hacienda in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico. Reached by a small bridge over the swimming pool, the cabana also offers the perfect spot for catching up on emails. As well as four bedrooms, the property includes a hot tub and a spacious courtyard.

For office options

As well as a study in the main four-bedroom villa, this Côte d’Azur property in Mougins has a one-bedroom guesthouse with a shower room in its landscaped gardens, which could provide another space for working from home. For those seeking fresh air while they type, the undercover outdoor dining space offers shade and views of the swimming pool. The asking price is €2.85m.

Photography: Mayfair International Realty; Savills; Christie's International Real Estate; Tom Cosgrave/Engel & Völkers; Knight Frank