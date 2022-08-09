Five of the world’s best homes for sale with spas

By George Upton

For a contemporary London lifestyle

Architects Squire and Partners designed this apartment building as a contemporary interpretation of the traditional red brick architecture of Kensington in west London. This four-bedroom flat in the building is on the market for £15mn. It has balconies on two sides as well as vast floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over landscaped gardens. Inside, the floors are made from Emperador marble and oak, while the doors have walnut veneers. Residents have access to the communal spa that includes a vitality pool, treatment rooms, sauna and hammam.

For desert solitude

It took 12 years using rammed earth, steel, glass and stone to construct this striking three-bedroom house, which occupies an isolated position in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. The property is organised around a central courtyard with floor-to-ceiling windows and there are panoramic views of the desert from the main living space. The master bedroom suite includes a bathroom clad in onyx and a shower wall that pivots to reveal a private courtyard, while in the basement there is a fitness room and the spa with a built-in recliner made from glass. The property is on the market for $7mn.

For luxury city living

This four-bedroom apartment is situated within an iconic Bauhaus building in Barcelona. Recently converted by the Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, the apartment occupies the entire third floor of the building, with the open plan living space following the distinctive curved form of the block. Three of the bedrooms have suites (all have en-suite bathrooms), while elsewhere in the building there is a 24-hour concierge service, wine cellar, gym and a spa (also main picture, above) with saunas, a heated pool and Jacuzzi. The property is on the market for €8.45mn.

For sea views

Set into the hillside above a quiet bay, this five-bedroom holiday home in the east of Crete has views of the Aegean Sea from each of its three levels. The property, which is on the market for €4.2mn, has an open plan living room that opens on to a covered patio in addition to a swimming pool, tennis court and spa with a sauna and Jacuzzi. Bio-ethanol fireplaces in the living room, master bedroom and spa area make the house suitable for year-round living.

For a winter retreat

This five-bedroom, $6.5mn house is set within the pine forests of Ginto on the Japanese island of Hokkaido. Taking inspiration from the traditional sukiya-zukuri style, the house has been designed with a focus on the quality of natural materials, such as the dark wood and marble in the onsen room. With expansive views of the forest and, from the first floor, Mount Yotei, as well as being within easy reach of the Hirafu ski resort, the house offers a base from which to enjoy the winter landscape.

Photography: Savills; @ThompsonPhotographic.com/Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty; Sven Ellsworth/List Sotheby’s International Realty; Greece Sotheby’s International Realty